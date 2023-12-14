Hometown Eats: Uncle D’s

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - When people retire, a good number of them trade in a 9-to-5 for a life on the golf course. However, that’s not the case for one guy from outside Boston who paired his lifelong career with a lifelong dream.

We’re teeing up the flavors in Roanoke at Uncle D’s for this week’s Hometown Eats!

“I was in the golf business for 35 years; retirement didn’t take. People need to do something, and I always wanted to open a restaurant,” said Uncle D’s owner Dan Curtis.

In the game of golf, a popular saying is, ‘Always hit your second shot first.’ Even though Dan Curtis had a very successful career, consider Uncle D’s restaurant on Electric Road in Roanoke his second shot.

“I was a golf pro for a couple of years, and I reached the pinnacle of the golf industry, no pun intended because Titleist makes Pinnacle. I want this to be successful,” said Curtis.

Little did Dan know when he was a kid living in Salem, Massachusetts and working as a golf caddy that he would be teeing up his eventual second career when he befriended the club’s cook, Richie.

“I’d be caddying during the day but I’d go to the clubhouse and he’d let me watch him cook and things like that and that’s what started it.” I have a killer baked cod recipe that I got from Richie and my kids love it. Some day we’ll bring it on the menu but it’s a tribute to him,” said Curtis.

Uncle D’s started in 2020 as takeout comfort food.

“Everything with the intention was to-go. That was a mistake and as you’ll see I’m trying to improve on the in-dining,” said Curtis.

One way to help with that is the high reviews from satisfied customers with a 4.8 rating out of 5 stars on Google reviews.

“If you Google us, we’re the highest rated restaurant in Roanoke,” said Curtis.

“We were at a doctor’s appointment for our little one up the road and we read the reviews on Google and needed lunch and came in to try it out,” said first time customer Amber.

“We’re comfort food. Our best sellers are our chicken and dumplings, our meat loaf, our pot roast is our number one seller. We got a great wagyu beef burger. Today we are introducing a new line of wraps so we’re going to do a chicken Caesar wrap,” said Curtis.

The meat loaf has an interesting story; it was a favorite, but Dan couldn’t keep it from drying out, until he watched an episode of another popular food segment that you may have heard of.

“Watching ‘Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives’ with Guy Fieri and this lady from Minneapolis was describing the problem she’s having with her meat loaf and I’m realizing that’s my problem, so we’re making the meat loaf with her recipe in mind. We make it in five-pound batches; then we portion it off and bake it in parchment paper. Then slice it up in seven-ounce portions and put it on the flat top and it’s delicious. So it’s Guy Fieri, like he needs any more kudos.

“Great food, large portions, a very friendly staff, and a menu that isn’t everywhere. People really like that, and like I said, large portions,” said Curtis.

Uncle D’s, an un-FORE-getable hometown eat!

Uncle D’s is at 2016 Electric Rd #50, Roanoke, VA 24018 and is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Curtis also told us there are plans to start a special each Friday featuring fried fish. They already have a special each Thursday featuring roasted turkey.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.