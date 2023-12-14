Birthdays
Parent’s worst nightmare: 10-year-old exposed to fentanyl at elementary school

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - The recent incident involving gummies in a bag with traces of fentanyl at an elementary school has sparked concerns among parents and the Amherst County community.

Darrell Hilliard, a parent affected by the incident, expressed his shock, sharing that while he had cautioned his child about not accepting items from strangers, he never anticipated the need to advise against sharing with friends.

“It was one of the scariest phone calls I’ve ever got,” explained Hilliard.

Hilliard is still reeling from the fear and panic after his son was exposed to a deadly drug.

“Fentanyl is really powerful,” said Hilliard. “And he’s only 10. He’s really small. So it wouldn’t take a lot.”

10-year-old William was having lunch Tuesday at Central Elementary School when a classmate shared gummy bears with him and others. All seven of the fourth graders who ate them started feeling sick.

“When we got that class, everybody’s stomach started hurting,” said William. “And then we went to the nurse. And that’s when all the ambulance stuff started showing up.”

Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says the bag, in which the gummy bears were, tested positive twice for fentanyl.

“I can’t even share a snack with my friends,” added William.

Prevention and Wellness Specialist Adam Neal stressed the need for parents to engage in conversations with their children regarding the hazards of sharing food items. “The school can’t control every aspect, so it’s crucial to reinforce the message that if it’s something they’re going to eat, it must come from home.”

Neal further emphasized the danger posed by even the tiniest amount of fentanyl, especially for children.

“They’re extremely lucky to be exposed to something like that... and then be okay,” added Neal.

William, still shaken by the incident, expressed his fear of returning to school.

“Because it’s drugs,” said William.

Hilliard expressed immense relief that his son survived the frightening encounter.

“It could have been a really close call, and he might not still be here today,” said Hilliard.

Both Hilliard and William stated that they don’t hold William’s friend responsible for the incident because they say it wasn’t his fault.

Neal says occurrences like this are highly improbable unless someone in the household is involved in illicit drug activity.

The concerning aspect of fentanyl is the minuscule quantity needed to cause severe health consequences, particularly for children. “Even a tiny amount of fentanyl can lead to an opioid overdose, posing a serious risk to both children and adults. The community must recognize the gravity of this situation,” explained Neal.

For additional resources and information, the Roanoke Area Youth Substance Abuse Coalition offers support. Click here to access their services.

Two people have been arrested in connection with fentanyl that was ingested by at least seven students at Central Elementary School in Amherst County Tuesday.

