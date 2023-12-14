Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Queen of Clean: Removing Coffee Stains

Using everyday household items you likely already have to clean out that coffee stain.
Using everyday household items you likely already have to clean out that coffee stain.(Queen of Clean / Linda Cobb)
By Queen of Clean
Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people rely on that jolt of caffeine to get them through the morning.

But spills happen, and getting those stains out of clothes can be tricky.

The Queen of Clean is back with a how-to to remove a coffee spill in an emergency.

How to:

1. As soon as you spill coffee on yourself flush it immediately with COLD water or dab it with a wet cloth or paper towel. Place a dry cloth under the stained area to absorb moisture

2. Apply Laundry Detergent or spot remover.

3. Use cold water again to blot and remove spot

4. Toss in the washer or take to the dry cleaner as soon as possible

Warnings & Cautions: Do not try to spot leather or fur. Blot the stained area and take to a pro

Do not use hand or dish soap. They do not have enzymes to break down the organic coffee stain

Linda Says: If you are in a restaurant ask for Club Soda and blot with that.

The Carbonation will bubble up the coffee spill and the carbonation will keep it from staining. S

URPRISE TIP: Drink your coffee or tea (hot or cold) from a straw to avoid this. Why It Works: The enzymes typically contained in laundry detergents break down the organic coffee stain

For more Information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
First Alert: Another soaking rain event may affect us by Sunday.
Strong storm to bring a soaking rain and wind Sunday; First Alert Weather Day issued
Odds of a White Christmas
Will we have a White Christmas? Here are the odds in Southwest Virginia
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis

Latest News

Roanoke Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Caring for Generations
Roanoke Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Caring for Generations
Poison Center Talks Fentanyl Safety
Poison Center Talks Fentanyl Safety
Smart Toys
Voices of Privacy: How smart toys track children
Stagg Bowl Returns to Salem
Stagg Bowl Returns to Salem