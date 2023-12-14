Radford names new police chief

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Radford has announced its new permanent police chief will be Interim Chief Jerry Holdaway.

Holdaway has been with the department almost 22 years, according to the city, moving from patrol officer to senior police officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.

Radford City Manager David Ridpath says, “Interim Chief Holdaway has represented and served our community well and will continue to do so as Chief. He knows the community, is dedicated to the men and women of the department, and knows a life rooted in public safety. Radford appreciates his willingness to serve in this important role for our community.”

Holdaway, who begins his new position December 16, has a Criminal Justice Degree from Liberty University, with FBI and VACP executive leadership training.

Holdaway said, “I appreciate all the support shown by the Radford City Council, the Radford City Manager’s Office, the Radford City Police Department, and Radford City residents during the Interim Chief period. I am excited about the challenges and opportunities that are ahead of us as a community.”

Mayor David Horton said, “I’m proud of the job Chief Holdaway has done in his time as interim and throughout his career with RCPD. He is an outstanding leader and is helping guide our Department to be the very best, utilizing best practices in law enforcement and public service. Radford is safer and stronger through his efforts and the future is bright for the RCPD.”

Holdaway takes the place of Jeffrey Dodson; Jr., who left the department in July to take a new position elsewhere.

