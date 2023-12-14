Roanoke County school board selects final proposal for new CTE center and elementary schools’ renovations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board selected a proposal submitted by Branch Companies, RRMM Architects and Balzer & Associates to construct a new career and technical education center (CTE), and renovate and expand Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools. The last major step to breaking ground on these projects.

“This is far and away the largest construction project in the history of Roanoke County Public Schools and I think it’s also even in the history of Roanoke County,” said Director of Community Relations, Chuck Lionberger.

In February 2023, the school board purchased 28 acres of land located adjacent to Peters Creek Road just north of the intersection to serve as the site for the new CTE center. The CTE center will replace the current Burton Center for Arts & Technology located in Salem.

“It’s been repurposed, it hasn’t been static, our programs have changed with industry need. With different programs coming in and going and the building is worn out from all those changes and its small. We needed more space for our current programming. We also recognized the need to add programming and at the new center we’ll be able to do that,” Career and Technical Education Director, Jason Suhr.

Suhr said RCPS offers 19 programs at the Burton Center and more programs will be added at the new CTE center including dental/orthodontic assistant, diesel technician, collision repair and HVAC.

“We’re really excited about those new offerings that we’re going to be able to pull into the new center. Those are distinct different programs from what we’ve been able to offer traditionally, and the new space is going to afford us the opportunity to put those in,” said Suhr.

The entire project will cost $130 million dollars with $80 million dedicated to building the new CTE center and $50 million to renovate and expand Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools.

“It really is a testament to the commitment the school board and supervisors have jointly made to make this all happen and make education a priority for the Roanoke County citizens. I think its going to be excellent for the students that are able to attend these schools and just provide excellent opportunities,” said Suhr.

Renovations and expansion of the elementary schools will include the removal of open concept classrooms, which Lionberger said will allow for more effective instruction.

“Learning can be kind of noisy, learning can be a little messy at times and that’s the way its supposed to be and if we can’t control those environmental disruptors going to another class it really makes learning very challenging,” said Lionberger.

RCPS said they’re thankful for the support of the school board, Board of Supervisors and Citizens Advisory Committee in getting these projects underway.

Construction could begin as soon as Summer 2024 with completion by Fall/Winter 2026.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.