Enjoy the Sounds of the Season with the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s nothing better than hearing angels sing, and you have the chance to hear them during the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir upcoming Songs of the Season concert.

Kim Davidson, the Director of the Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir, and Senior members of the choir Ava Giannini and Laney Havens joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the upcoming concert and when people can come and enjoy the singers perform.

This the 37th year for this concert and you can be a part of it on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Cave Spring Baptist Church.

Tickets available at www.childrenschoir.com.

