Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Unattended firearm found in middle school bathroom

Roanoke County Police say it belonged to an off-duty officer attending the game.
Toledo Police Department
Toledo Police Department(WTVG)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An unattended firearm was found in a restroom at Hidden Valley Middle School during a basketball game versus William Byrd Middle School on Wednesday.

The firearm was discovered by an adult who notified school staff. Staff quickly locked the restroom to secure the firearm, secured the building and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department.

The Roanoke County Police discovered it was a department-issued firearm belonging to an off-duty Roanoke County Police officer who was attending the game and left the firearm unattended after leaving the restroom. The officer quickly recovered the firearm..

Police thank everyone for their quick actions and calm demeanor to ensure the safety of the student-athletes and attendees.

The Police Department is reviewing the circumstances around the matter.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
“The fentanyl came from somebody’s house.” Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl, two people arrested
Fentanyl connected to ACPS student hospitalizations
Virginia Gun and Knife Trader.
Police investigate burglary at Vinton tactical store
A storm moving up the east coast will deliver strong winds and heavy rain.
First Alert: Models coming together on Sunday’s soaking rain chance
Montgomery Co. Crash
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle crash in Christiansburg

Latest News

Hayden Floyd was one of five children who went to the hospital after being exposed to the...
“It reached a whole other level of fear.” Mother of elementary student exposed to fentanyl raises awareness of drug’s danger
A storm moving up the east coast will deliver strong winds and heavy rain.
Wednesday, December 13 - Evening Outlook
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces plan to bring sports teams for northern Virginia.
Gov. Youngkin announces plan to bring pro teams to northern Virginia
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis
Carilion Children's and Virginia Tech men and women's basketball team up for shoes for hope...
Virginia Tech Basketball and Carilion Children’s team up for Shoes for Hope event