Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Voices of Privacy: How smart toys track children

Smart Toys
Smart Toys(Unsplash | Unsplash)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More smart toys will end up under the tree this year, and while the devices can be fun and helpful, they are also full of sophisticated technology that can store your information.

Voices of Privacy Co-Hosts France Bélanger and Donna Wertalik joined Here @ Home to help families better understand how your kids can be tracked and the ways you can take back control.

Smart toys have computers inside and now more and more are using artificial intelligence, Bélanger said.

To address any privacy concerns, Wertalik explained families need to study the toys’ user manuals and check the manufacturers’ websites.

If the toy is targeted to children, there should be a specific child privacy policy that would explain if the toy is tracking the child’s gender, location, or any other information and if the data are being sold.

Families have the right to request that policy and receive a report to better understand what the toy is tracking.

Bélanger and Wertalik are both Virginia Tech professors and launched Voices of Privacy as a way to empower people to better protect their personal information.

You can stream their episodes now on platforms like Spotify, Youtube and on their website.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
First Alert: Another soaking rain event may affect us by Sunday.
Strong storm to bring a soaking rain and wind Sunday; First Alert Weather Day issued
Odds of a White Christmas
Will we have a White Christmas? Here are the odds in Southwest Virginia
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis

Latest News

Poison Center Talks Fentanyl Safety
Poison Center Talks Fentanyl Safety
Stagg Bowl Returns to Salem
Stagg Bowl Returns to Salem
Unattended Gun Found in School Bathroom
Unattended Gun Found in School Bathroom
Full Forecast: Trending Dry Through Saturday; Soaking Rain Sunday