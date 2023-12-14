Voices of Privacy: How smart toys track children

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - More smart toys will end up under the tree this year, and while the devices can be fun and helpful, they are also full of sophisticated technology that can store your information.

Voices of Privacy Co-Hosts France Bélanger and Donna Wertalik joined Here @ Home to help families better understand how your kids can be tracked and the ways you can take back control.

Smart toys have computers inside and now more and more are using artificial intelligence, Bélanger said.

To address any privacy concerns, Wertalik explained families need to study the toys’ user manuals and check the manufacturers’ websites.

If the toy is targeted to children, there should be a specific child privacy policy that would explain if the toy is tracking the child’s gender, location, or any other information and if the data are being sold.

Families have the right to request that policy and receive a report to better understand what the toy is tracking.

Bélanger and Wertalik are both Virginia Tech professors and launched Voices of Privacy as a way to empower people to better protect their personal information.

You can stream their episodes now on platforms like Spotify, Youtube and on their website.

