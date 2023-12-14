“What’s good, Roanoke?”: City leaders launch new campaign to reduce gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “What’s good, Roanoke?”, is a new campaign, which leaders hope will put a spotlight on the positive things happening in the city. City leaders gathered Wednesday afternoon at the Norwich recreation center to launch the idea to the public.

It’s designed to connect youth and families to the resources they need to enhance their growth and well being. Officials say the CDC has found this could be a route to reduce gun violence. Vice Mayor Cobb calls this a “holistic approach”

“Goodness has the power to overcome adversity, to inspire the best within us to build resiliency, to heal us and to connect us more deeply with each other. What’s good Roanoke is about connection,” explained Cobb.

The campaign will include advertisements, billboards, social media and a new website. City leaders described gun violence as a challenge that requires everyone’s attention, empathy and collaboration.

“Before we can get out of one pandemic, COVID-19, here we are fighting another pandemic, gun violence. Make no mistake about it, gun violence is a pandemic,”said Renea Taylor, Co-founder of FED UP, which stands for “Families Expecting Deliverance Through Prayer”.

Taylor says gun violence doesn’t just affect a certain group of people and that any of us could be a victim.

“Gun violence takes the lives of innocent bystanders. It takes the lives of children riding in the car with their parents. It takes the lives of people in the grocery store, and people who are simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. It can be any one of us at any given time. Trauma begets trauma and hurt people hurt people. If we want to begin to stop the cycle of gun violence, and began the healing process, it starts with our response. We must respond with empathy, with compassion and with love,”explained Taylor.

