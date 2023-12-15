Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Author of mystery featuring Eliza Hamilton will sign books this weekend

Book Signing at the Omni Homestead Resort
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH Co,, Va. (WDBJ) - Weekends at the Omni Homestead resort are full of sweet surprises and Saturday, December 16, book lovers can have a treat with Virginia author Mollie Ann Cox as she hosts a book signing.

Cox will be signing copies of hew newest book “The Lace Widow.”

It’s a mystery that features Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, after his death.

“I think that a lot of people are curious about Eliza, because not much has been written about her a lot has been written about her husband. But so she’s kind of a mystery, her character,” Cox said.

The book released earlier this week, and can be found at most independent book stores.

Cox’s book signing will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom
A soaking storm heads into the region Sunday with strong wind gusts.
Powerful storm system prompts First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says

Latest News

Creamed Spinach Recipe
Creamed Spinach Recipe
Egg Council Meringue Mushrooms Recipe
Egg Council Meringue Mushrooms Recipe
Acid Reflux Surgery Changes Lives
Acid Reflux Surgery Changes Lives
Local Author Visits Homestead
Local Author Visits Homestead