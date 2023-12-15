Author of mystery featuring Eliza Hamilton will sign books this weekend

BATH Co,, Va. (WDBJ) - Weekends at the Omni Homestead resort are full of sweet surprises and Saturday, December 16, book lovers can have a treat with Virginia author Mollie Ann Cox as she hosts a book signing.

Cox will be signing copies of hew newest book “The Lace Widow.”

It’s a mystery that features Alexander Hamilton’s wife, Eliza, after his death.

“I think that a lot of people are curious about Eliza, because not much has been written about her a lot has been written about her husband. But so she’s kind of a mystery, her character,” Cox said.

The book released earlier this week, and can be found at most independent book stores.

Cox’s book signing will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

