Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Danville-based nonprofit helps Tennessee families recover from tornado destruction

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A disaster relief nonprofit out of Danville is responding to Tennessee to help the families impacted by the devastating tornado.

On Tuesday morning, God’s Pit Crew loaded up the trucks and got on the road to Clarksville, Tennessee.

Just days prior, the tornado that went through Clarksville destroyed hundreds of homes and took the lives of six people.

“It’s basically chaos,” said Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Coordinator. “They’ve never been hit by a tornado before, right here before Christmas. There are a lot of folks helping. There are a lot of organizations helping, but the help was needed.”

75 volunteers are now on the ground providing supplies, tarping roofs, clearing debris, removing trees, and more for families who have been affected.

“They can’t even get in their driveway to get their belongings out. We are frantically working today trying to get as many homes covered up and as many people’s personal belongings out before the rain sets in tomorrow,” added Chiles.

They say hundreds of homes were destroyed by the tornado on Saturday.

“It’s a tougher situation, because there’s so many people impacted. Oftentimes, a tornado will go through the neighborhood and then go through a rural area. But, this is pretty much downtown, right through the middle of the where all the homes are out here in Clarksville,” said Chiles

They’ve delivered two semi-truck loads of water, Gatorade, tarp material, and Blessing Buckets to Clarksville, so far. They are also sending a semi-truck full of toys for the children for Christmas on Monday.

“Families are excited. We’re going to provide a Christmas meal for them. They’ll be able to come in and pick out bikes and toys and games and all those things to make Christmas real,” explained Chiles.

Volunteers will be working in Clarksville until the December 23.

To donate or become a volunteer visit godspitcrew.org.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
A soaking storm heads into the region Sunday with strong wind gusts.
Powerful storm system prompts First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom
Police Lights Generic
Student hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Roanoke

Latest News

God's Pit Crew in Tennessee
God's Pit Crew in Tennessee
The Wall Star Center is unique because it is the only one in our area that uses community...
Wall Star Center ribbon cutting celebrates new day center for adults with developmental disabilities
Pulaski 250th Reunion Committee
Pulaski County 250th Committee reenacts the American Revolution
Pulaski 250th Reunion Committee
Pulaski 250th Reunion Committee