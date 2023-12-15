Danville-based nonprofit helps Tennessee families recover from tornado destruction

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A disaster relief nonprofit out of Danville is responding to Tennessee to help the families impacted by the devastating tornado.

On Tuesday morning, God’s Pit Crew loaded up the trucks and got on the road to Clarksville, Tennessee.

Just days prior, the tornado that went through Clarksville destroyed hundreds of homes and took the lives of six people.

“It’s basically chaos,” said Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew Immediate Response Coordinator. “They’ve never been hit by a tornado before, right here before Christmas. There are a lot of folks helping. There are a lot of organizations helping, but the help was needed.”

75 volunteers are now on the ground providing supplies, tarping roofs, clearing debris, removing trees, and more for families who have been affected.

“They can’t even get in their driveway to get their belongings out. We are frantically working today trying to get as many homes covered up and as many people’s personal belongings out before the rain sets in tomorrow,” added Chiles.

They say hundreds of homes were destroyed by the tornado on Saturday.

“It’s a tougher situation, because there’s so many people impacted. Oftentimes, a tornado will go through the neighborhood and then go through a rural area. But, this is pretty much downtown, right through the middle of the where all the homes are out here in Clarksville,” said Chiles

They’ve delivered two semi-truck loads of water, Gatorade, tarp material, and Blessing Buckets to Clarksville, so far. They are also sending a semi-truck full of toys for the children for Christmas on Monday.

“Families are excited. We’re going to provide a Christmas meal for them. They’ll be able to come in and pick out bikes and toys and games and all those things to make Christmas real,” explained Chiles.

Volunteers will be working in Clarksville until the December 23.

To donate or become a volunteer visit godspitcrew.org.

