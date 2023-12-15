HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Spot on Kirk in Roanoke to host a songwriter/storytelling night featuring four local musicians

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a break from holiday shopping, and love live music, you might want to head to downtown Roanoke Friday night.

The Spot on Kirk in downtown Roanoke is hosting a songwriter/storytelling event featuring several local artists: Corey Hunley, Jared Stout, William Seymour, and John Pence.

Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show will start at 8:00 pm.

To buy tickets to the show, click here.

