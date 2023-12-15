HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Spot on Kirk in Roanoke to host a songwriter/storytelling night featuring four local musicians
The event begins tonight at 8:00.
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a break from holiday shopping, and love live music, you might want to head to downtown Roanoke Friday night.
The Spot on Kirk in downtown Roanoke is hosting a songwriter/storytelling event featuring several local artists: Corey Hunley, Jared Stout, William Seymour, and John Pence.
Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show will start at 8:00 pm.
