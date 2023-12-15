Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: The Spot on Kirk in Roanoke to host a songwriter/storytelling night featuring four local musicians

The event begins tonight at 8:00.
Singer songwriter William Seymour stops by WDBJ7 to preview what the audience will hear at The...
Singer songwriter William Seymour stops by WDBJ7 to preview what the audience will hear at The Spot on Kirk(WDBJ7)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re looking for a break from holiday shopping, and love live music, you might want to head to downtown Roanoke Friday night.

The Spot on Kirk in downtown Roanoke is hosting a songwriter/storytelling event featuring several local artists: Corey Hunley, Jared Stout, William Seymour, and John Pence.

Doors open at 7:30 pm and the show will start at 8:00 pm.

To buy tickets to the show, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom
Chronic Absentee Crisis in Schools Examined
WDBJ7 INVESTIGATES: Roanoke City and County Schools facing attendance crisis
FILE - Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," poses for...
Andre Braugher’s cause of death released, rep for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Homicide’ star says
Timing out our storm moving in this weekend.
Strong storm brings heavy rain and wind Sunday; First Alert Weather Days issued

Latest News

Toy, Clothing Drive For Hospitalized Children/Teens
Toy, Clothing Drive For Hospitalized Children/Teens
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 15, 2023
Seven Kids Exposed to Fentanyl at Elementary School
Seven Kids Exposed to Fentanyl at Elementary School
Carilion asks that donations be made no later than Wednesday December 20th.
Toy, clothing drive for Carilion Children’s Hospital and Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Inpatient Unit