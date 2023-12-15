LEAP Kitchen serves tasty recipe for Creamed Spinach

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Families are putting together their holiday menus to host family and friends, and LEAP Kitchen has a dish that can boost any dish.

Here @ Home visited the LEAP Kitchen to talk with Chef Jeff Bland about his creamed spinach recipe.

Creamed Spinach

Ingredients: 1 Tablespoon Butter 1 Medium Yellow Onion, Diced 8 Ounces Cream Cheese 1 Cup Heavy Whipping Cream ½ Cup Good Parmesan Cheese, shredded 1 Pound Frozen Chopped Spinach, thawed completely. Salt and Pepper

Directions: In a sauce pot, add the butter and melt over medium heat. Add in the diced onions and saute until tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Add in the cream cheese and whipping cream and cook until the cream cheese has melted. Season well with salt and pepper. Add in the parmesan cheese. Remove half of this cream sauce and save for later. Important: Before adding the spinach, squeeze out as much water as possible. Add the spinach to the cream mixture and stir well. Place the mixture into a container and cool completely. Place the spinach mixture into a casserole dish, spread the other half of the cream sauce over top (sprinkle over some extra cheese if you have it) and bake in a hot oven until hot and the sauce has browned slightly. This is a very versatile filling and can be used for many different applications.

Notes: Add crispy bacon to the mix for something really special.

Ideas for serving: Fill on top of oysters on the ½ shell for Oysters Rockerfeller. Top with extra cream sauce and broil. Use as a stuffing for mushrooms, chicken breasts, salmon, or a pork roast. Makes an amazing grilled sandwich filling. Fill in some of this mixture into a pie shell and top off with eggs mixed with cream. Top with shredded cheese for an amazing quiche. Roll out a sheet of puffed pastry or use a sheet of crescent roll dough. Spread mixture over the dough and roll up. Slice thin and lay the slices on a parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 35 for about 20 minutes until golden brown. Can be used as a dip, just mix in extra cream sauce. Warm and serve with tortilla chips or pita chips.



