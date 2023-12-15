LewisGale Hospital Pulaski celebrates milestone with acid reflux surgery

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Many enjoy a plate full of seasonal favorites this time of year, but for those who suffer from a more serious form of acid reflux, those dishes can cause pain.

The condition is called Gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD and LewisGale has a surgical solution to help.

Donna Travis is a GERD patient and a realtor in Pulaski County. She needs to be ready to check in on clients and jump on a sale at any moment, so when GERD began impacting her energy she knew she needed a solution.

“So I’ve had acid reflux for many, many years. But it was getting worse and worse, to the point that in the middle of the night, there were times when the acid would come back up into my esophagus into my throat. And it actually felt like burning lava,” Travis said.

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski offers a procedure that addresses this serious acid reflux and has been performing those surgeries for a little over a year.

“It’s a minimally invasive procedure, that the surgeon Dr. Chris Downing, who’s the surgeon who works here, is one of the most prolific providers of this particular service. So it’s huge milestone for us to reach his 100th surgery, doing this procedure,” LewisGale Hospital Pulaski CEO Sean Pressman said.

The technology keeps the muscle at the bottom of the esophagus closed, so no acid can come up, but it is flexible enough to let food go down.

“I’ve talked to patients, I get letters from patients. And they’re so excited that that they’ve actually seen a cure to an affliction that’s impacted them for years, in many cases,” Pressman said.

The small magnets that make up the LINX Reflux Management System can help people step away from antiacid medication and in the long-term that could prove beneficial given new studies that show a possible link between those medications and dementia.

The study published in the American Academy of Neurology medical journal does not prove that acid reflux drugs cause dementia; it only shows an association.

“Where we can find ways to treat in a non medicinal way, in a way that that that actually impacts the physical performance of your esophagus,

Pressman said treating an ailment in a non-medicinal way that, instead, impacts the physical performance of the body can offer better outcomes.

“It’s advantageous for the patient and ultimately healthier and safer,” Pressman said.

Donna Travis completed her procedure in May of 2023 and calls the results life-changing.

“No more acid reflux, no more pain, no more burning sensation, waking up with a sore throat because of that acid. So I feel great,” she said.

Without the symptoms of acid reflux she can put her focus back on what is important, like her business and community.

