Officer placed on administrative leave for unattended gun found in HVMS

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An officer has been placed on administrative leave while being investigated for the unattended gun found in Hidden Valley Middle School on Wednesday.

Roanoke County Police released a statement Friday stating that the department is conducting an internal investigation consisting of administrative and criminal review.

An unattended gun was found in a restroom at Hidden Valley Middle School during a basketball game versus William Byrd Middle School Wednesday.

The firearm was discovered by an adult who notified school staff. Staff locked the restroom to secure the gun, secured the building and contacted the Roanoke County Police Department, according to a county spokesperson.

Roanoke County Police discovered it was a department-issued firearm belonging to an off-duty Roanoke County Police officer who was attending the game and left the firearm unattended after leaving the restroom. The officer quickly recovered the gun.

Police thank everyone for their quick actions and calm demeanor to ensure the safety of the student-athletes and attendees.

The Police Department is reviewing the circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.