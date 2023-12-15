Birthdays
One person displaced after Roanoke house fire

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been displaced after a Friday afternoon fire in the Cave Spring area of Roanoke.

According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to the 3400 block of Richards Boulevard after receiving reports of a two-story home with smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters say no one was home at the time of the fire and the two dogs rescued from the house were both unharmed.

The fire was contained in roughly ten minutes, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire and estimated damages are being investigated by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office.

<

