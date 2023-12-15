One person killed in Montgomery Co. three-vehicle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an overnight three-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a 72-year-old woman.

According to police, the crash occurred on I-81 SB at the 108-mile marker in Montgomery County.

Police say a 2022 Hyundai SUV was travelling south when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. The driver then exited the vehicle and was struck by a 2023 Peterbilt tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer then proceeded to strike a 2008 Dodge Caraan on the right shoulder, according to police.

The driver of the Hyundai SUV was later identified as Pamela Crockett of Hawthorne, Florida. Crockett was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

