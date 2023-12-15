Parent shares concern at Amherst County Public Schools board meeting about Central Elementary’s response to fentanyl contaminated gummy incident

AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Before public comment, Superintendent Wells gave a statement updating everyone that all of the students involved in the incident are now fine. One parent that spoke out says although her child wasn’t affected by the gummies she’s disappointed she learned about this incident through social media and not from the school.

“The school can call me 6 times to tell me Santa’s at the school, but they cant call me and tell me that drugs were found at my daughter’s school,” said Judith Pruett.

Pruett says she learned about this incident by being tagged in a Facebook post regarding the incident and never received anything from the school. She says her daughter was not one of the children who ate the gummies, and she is happy to hear the affected students are fine.

Her concern is if CDC guidelines were followed for cleaning “fentanyl contamination”. Pruett says when she contacted Central Elementary School nobody could tell her if those guidelines were followed.

“Nobody could tell me anything other than the janitors cleaned, which I’m sure they do every night and I’m not saying it’s a dirty school, but there are guidelines for fentanyl contamination.”

During the meeting Superintendent Wells responded saying that CDC guidelines were followed and that the sanitizing solution, Virex, was used to clean the contaminated areas of the school. He also made a point that Amherst County has a drug problem.

“Our schools are nothing more than a microcosm of our community and when these drugs are in our community they will eventually make it in our schools. The citizens of Amherst county can no longer say that the drug issue is apart of larger cities. The drug issue is real and here in Amherst county,”explained Wells.

Wells also cleared up a rumor circulating on social media that says one of the students affected are in ICU, which he says is not true.

