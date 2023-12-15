Pulaski County 250th Committee reenacts the American Revolution

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Take a trip back in time with the Pulaski County 250th of the American Revolution Committee on Sunday, December 17th at 3 p.m.

The committee is hosting a reenactment of the tea party called “The Peak Creek Tea Party” which will feature tea being thrown into Peak Creek that flows through Pulaski.

The event will take place at Count’s Crossing Park on Main Street across from the Old Stone Courthouse in Pulaski.

Roxanne Souma, Co-Chair of the Pulaski County 250 Committee stopped by to tell us more.

