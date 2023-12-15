Birthdays
Suspect on the run following pursuit in Bedford County

A Conservation Police officer said officers were patroling for illegal hunting activity when they tried to stop a man.
Law enforcement presence in Bedford County
Law enforcement presence in Bedford County
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is on the run after a pursuit ended in rural Bedford County, authorities said.

A Conservation Police officer said officers were patroling for illegal hunting activity when they tried to stop a man.

The man took off in his vehicle, leading officers on a short pursuit that ended near the intersection of Ashwell Ridge Dr. and Hollyberry Dr. near the Majik Moon Farm.

The suspect is still on the run, but authorities said he is not a danger to the public.

This is a developing story, stick with WDBJ7 for updates as they become available.

