Suspect on the run following pursuit in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is on the run after a pursuit ended in rural Bedford County, authorities said.

A Conservation Police officer said officers were patroling for illegal hunting activity when they tried to stop a man.

The man took off in his vehicle, leading officers on a short pursuit that ended near the intersection of Ashwell Ridge Dr. and Hollyberry Dr. near the Majik Moon Farm.

The suspect is still on the run, but authorities said he is not a danger to the public.

