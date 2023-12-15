Toy, clothing drive for Carilion Children’s Hospital and Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Inpatient Unit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This holiday season, Carilion Children’s Hospital and the Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Inpatient Unit are joining forces to host a toy and clothing drive for hospitalized children and teens.

Carilion Children’s Hospital treats children up to 18 years old, and the Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Inpatient Unit treats ages 9 to 17. Carilion said they accept donations throughout the year, but they see a greater need for patients during Christmas time.

Child and Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatry Unit Director, Erika Trinkle said this drive is meant to help brighten a patients’ stay for those who are away from home.

“One of the important things about the population that we work with is that they are often forgotten about. Mental health is one of the biggest community needs in Roanoke through our community assessments that Carilion provides. We work really hard to address that need and be there for those kids, when they don’t have many other resources to provide for them. We just really find it important that we are able to give them a holiday that they’ll remember in a very positive manner and then also comfort items throughout the year when they have to come see us,” said Trinkle.

Carilion asks that donations be made no later than Wednesday December 20.

Carilion Mental Health Adolescent Unit Holiday Wishlist (Ages 9-17):

Balls

Books

Board games

Card games

Clothing: socks, underclothes, sports bras; casual clothing - most wear adult-sized looser fit

Coloring books and adult coloring books

Coloring supplies (prefer markers and crayons; no colored pencils)

Movies/DVDs (nothing more mature than PG13)

Stress balls and fidget toys

Stuffed animals

Video game consoles/video games

Carilion Children’s Hospital Wishlist (Ages 0-18):

Amazon wish list

You can order through Amazon and set delivery to “Sarah Kress’ Gift Registry Address” or drop off at Tanglewood.

The following items are not accepted:

Used toys, used stuffed animals, used books or used coloring items

Latex balloons or latex toys

Candles, sharp instruments or harmful objects

Mature-rated games/movies

Any items with religious sayings, symbols, etc.

How to donate:

Drop off unwrapped toys in the donation box at Entrance 1 of Carilion Children’s Tanglewood Center (4348 Electric Rd. Roanoke, VA 24018) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday, or 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday. Donations for Carilion Mental Health may also be dropped off at 2017 S. Jefferson St. in Roanoke if preferred from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Or you can schedule a drop off with Carilion’s Child Life Department by calling 540-981-8099 or emailing cjholtzhauer@carilionclinic.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.