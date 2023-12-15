Birthdays
Virginia Department of Corrections announces closure of Augusta Correctional Center and three other facilities

Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)
Augusta Correctional Center (FILE)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced Friday several facilities across the state would be closing in 2024.

Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17, and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program (CCAP) will be closed, effective July 1, 2024.

According to a press release, Director Chad Dotson said the decision to close these facilities was made to enhance employee, inmate, and probationer safety, to address longstanding staffing challenges, and in consideration of significant ongoing maintenance costs.

VADOC is already working to identify job placement opportunities for employees staffed at the four facilities with the goal of keeping them with the agency.

Employees from Sussex II State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 have been temporarily reassigned, primarily to the neighboring Sussex I State Prison and Haynesville Correctional Center.

“I am committed to ensuring that those individuals impacted by facility closures will be able to maintain continuous employment within VADOC if they choose to do so,” Director Dotson continued. “Members of the Department’s leadership and I met with affected staff at their facilities today and will continue to meet with them in the coming days. Our dedicated employees work every day to create long-term public safety in the Commonwealth of Virginia. I value them, and our leadership and human resources staff are here to answer their questions and hear their feedback as we support them during this transition.”

No word yet on what will happen to the people who are currently incarcerated.

The VADOC will also assume control of Lawrenceville Correctional Center, the only privately operated prison in Virginia, at the end of the current contract term, August 1, 2024.

The press release states the Department has been made aware Governor Glenn Youngkin plans to introduce a budget with additional funding needed for the VADOC to safely assume control of the facility next year. The VADOC intends to work with the GEO Group at Lawrenceville Correctional Center to ensure that current employees are afforded the opportunity to apply for state employment.

“Governor Youngkin’s budget enhances public safety and increases efficiency inside Virginia’s prisons for staff members, inmates and everyone who lives and works in Virginia,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Terrance “Terry” Cole. “I believe these steps will help the VADOC further its mission of public safety and operational excellence.”

“I am deeply appreciative of Governor Youngkin’s support to help the Department gain additional efficiency and promote the security and safety of the employees and inmates at the VADOC, especially our security staff,” said Director Dotson.

