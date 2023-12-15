Virginia Egg Council shares recipes for the holidays

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The excitement of the holidays is here and the Virginia Egg Council does not want families to be worrying about what to serve family and friends.

Mary Rapoport is the Consumer Affairs Director for the council. She joined Here @ Home to offer tips to peel hard-boiled eggs for those deviled-egg platters and shared a recipe for a special dessert.

The dessert is a recipe for a Meringue Mushroom and it adds a tasty and unusual offering for those holiday tables.

There are a variety of other dishes to explore on the Virginia Egg Council website.

