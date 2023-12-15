VSP investigating after body found along highway

WYTHE County, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating after a body was found along a highway in Wythe County.

The body wsa found around 7:30 a.m. Friday alongside Route 11/Lee Highway, approximately a half-mile from where Exit 67 on I-81 intersects with Rt. 11.

Police are still working to confirm the person’s identitty and the circumstances surrounding their death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information. Tune in to WDBJ7 at noon for an update.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.