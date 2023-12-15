Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Wall Star Center ribbon cutting celebrates new day center for adults with developmental disabilities

The Wall Star Center is unique because it is the only one in our area that uses community...
The Wall Star Center is unique because it is the only one in our area that uses community center model, focusing on self-advocacy, independence and communication.(Lindsey Cook)
By Annabelle Kinney and Lindsey Cook
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new day center in Christiansburg will serve adults with developmental disabilities.

The Wall Star Center is unique because it is the only one in our area that uses community center model, focusing on self-advocacy, independence and communication.

Members of the program get to spend time with their friends, and parents can leave their loved ones in safe hands throughout the day.

“It’s good to have this here where you can say, alright, I can take her somewhere where she is taken care of,” said Astrid Niemiec, the parent of an adult at the center. “They know her needs, and shes loved! She’s loved at she gets to interact with her peers.”

The goal is to create more community centers, like this that will offer opportunities for adults and help their families.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots: Clifford Dugan and Nicole Saunders (L-R)
Fourth grade students exposed to fentanyl; two people arrested
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
A soaking storm heads into the region Sunday with strong wind gusts.
Powerful storm system prompts First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday
Unattended gun found in middle school bathroom
Police Lights Generic
Student hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Roanoke

Latest News

Girl Hit by School Bus
Girl Hit by School Bus
God's Pit Crew in Tennessee
God's Pit Crew in Tennessee
HVMS Gun Update
HVMS Gun Update
God's Pit Crew
Danville-based nonprofit helps Tennessee families recover from tornado destruction