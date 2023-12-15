Wall Star Center ribbon cutting celebrates new day center for adults with developmental disabilities

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new day center in Christiansburg will serve adults with developmental disabilities.

The Wall Star Center is unique because it is the only one in our area that uses community center model, focusing on self-advocacy, independence and communication.

Members of the program get to spend time with their friends, and parents can leave their loved ones in safe hands throughout the day.

“It’s good to have this here where you can say, alright, I can take her somewhere where she is taken care of,” said Astrid Niemiec, the parent of an adult at the center. “They know her needs, and shes loved! She’s loved at she gets to interact with her peers.”

The goal is to create more community centers, like this that will offer opportunities for adults and help their families.

