24-year-old woman dies in Botetourt crash

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Friday afternoon crash that left a 24-year-old woman dead.

According to police, a 2007 Dodge Caliber was traveling north on Route 220 near Burhman Road when the vehicle crossed the center line.

The car was then hit by a 2011 Kenworth tractor trailer traveling south, police say.

The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Kayla Sowers, 24, of Clifton Forge, Va.

Police say she was wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

