Brush fire contained after car runs off road and ignites flames

Moneta brush fire
Moneta brush fire(Moneta Volunteer Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) -A brush fire in Huddleston has been contained after being started by a car fire Friday night.

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire on Roach Road.

Firefighters say the car caught on fire and the driver ran off the road into the woods, starting a brush fire.

There are no reported injuries and the fire was contained, according to firefighters.

Firefighters thank the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department and Saunders Volunteer Fire Company for their assistance.

