Department of Corrections to close four state facilities, including Augusta Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Corrections says it plans to close four facilities, including the Augusta Correctional Center.

In a news release Friday afternoon, the department said the decision to close the Augusta Correctional Center, Sussex II State Prison, Haynesville Correctional Unit #17 and Stafford Community Corrections Alternative Program were made to enhance public safety and increase operational efficiency.

In addition, the department will assume control of a private prison in Lawrenceville.

The department said the decisions were made to enhance employee, inmate and probationer safety, address longstanding staffing issues, and account for significant ongoing maintenance costs.

The plan will take effect July 1, 2024.

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Harrisonburg) said he would like to see Augusta Correctional Center remain open, but he also said he recognizes the difficulty the state has had staffing the facility.

“I believe the employment is supposed to be over 300,” Obenshain told WDBJ7 in a telephone interview Friday afternoon. “And they have a very high vacancy rate which contributes to making that some hazardous duty when the correction officer positions are unfilled.”

The Department of Corrrections said it will work with the existing staff to ensure that those employees who want to stay with the department will have jobs and opportunities to advance their careers.

