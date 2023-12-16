First Alert: Calm Saturday before widespread rain & wind Sunday

Mild, dry start to the weekend

Storm to bring soaking rain Sunday

First Alert Weather Day issued for rain & wind Sunday through Monday

SATURDAY

High pressure will keep sunny and dry weather in place through the start of the weekend. You’ll want to get any of your shopping or decorating in Saturday.

Holiday Shopping forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

WDBJ7 Elmwood on Ice is also open through the weekend, and the weather the next few days will be perfect for skating outside.

High temperatures: 50s to near 60º

Low temperatures: 20s and 30s

Rain chance: Zero!

SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING (First Alert Weather Day)

A developing storm over Florida will head north Sunday sending rain up and down the east coast. As it enters VA/NC, the storm is expected to strengthen which will help increase wind gusts over the area.

Sunday Storm Timeline (WDBJ7 Weather)

TIMING: The scattered showers will likely enter the region before sunrise Sunday moving from south to north. As the storm approaches, coverage and intensity of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain is expected late Sunday afternoon and lasting into early Monday morning. Rain chances continue into Monday morning and should be slowly exiting around the morning commute. The wind will stick around through the day.

Sunday's hour-by-hour forecast and how much rain and wind we can expect from our weekend storm. pic.twitter.com/HyxELTSSND — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) December 15, 2023

RAIN AMOUNTS: Most models have been hinting at a bulk of the rain staying to our east, which has decreased our projected rainfall slightly. Nonetheless, we’re still expecting widespread amounts of 1-2″ with locally higher amounts to 3″ (especially east of the Blue Ridge).

Projected Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

WIND IMPACTS: This storm is expected to strengthen rapidly as it approaches the NC/SC coast. This will help bring strong wind gusts into the region late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Gusts may top 40-50mph. Scattered power outages may occur where the strongest winds occur.

Wind Gust Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The rain will taper off early Monday, but gusty winds will hang on through most of the day. Highs will be in the 40s, and we can’t rule out some upslope snow showers thanks to the cold air building in. Tuesday highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST:

Behind our early-week storm, we’re expecting high pressure to take over once again. Most of the east coast will stay dry through the workweek, so you don’t need to worry about weather delays.

Holiday Travel Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation. This is due in part to our multi-day rain events we’ve been seeing. We expect even more improvements by next week thanks to the upcoming Sunday-Monday soaker.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.