Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

First Alert: Calm Saturday before widespread rain & wind Sunday

A strong storm will impact much of the east coast Sunday into Monday
By Meteorologist Payton Major
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Mild, dry start to the weekend
  • Storm to bring soaking rain Sunday
  • First Alert Weather Day issued for rain & wind Sunday through Monday

SATURDAY

High pressure will keep sunny and dry weather in place through the start of the weekend. You’ll want to get any of your shopping or decorating in Saturday.

Holiday Shopping forecast
Holiday Shopping forecast(WDBJ7 Weather)

WDBJ7 Elmwood on Ice is also open through the weekend, and the weather the next few days will be perfect for skating outside.

  • High temperatures: 50s to near 60º
  • Low temperatures: 20s and 30s
  • Rain chance: Zero!

SUNDAY INTO MONDAY MORNING (First Alert Weather Day)

A developing storm over Florida will head north Sunday sending rain up and down the east coast. As it enters VA/NC, the storm is expected to strengthen which will help increase wind gusts over the area.

Sunday Storm Timeline
Sunday Storm Timeline(WDBJ7 Weather)

TIMING: The scattered showers will likely enter the region before sunrise Sunday moving from south to north. As the storm approaches, coverage and intensity of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain is expected late Sunday afternoon and lasting into early Monday morning. Rain chances continue into Monday morning and should be slowly exiting around the morning commute. The wind will stick around through the day.

RAIN AMOUNTS: Most models have been hinting at a bulk of the rain staying to our east, which has decreased our projected rainfall slightly. Nonetheless, we’re still expecting widespread amounts of 1-2″ with locally higher amounts to 3″ (especially east of the Blue Ridge).

Projected Rainfall
Projected Rainfall(WDBJ7 Weather)

WIND IMPACTS: This storm is expected to strengthen rapidly as it approaches the NC/SC coast. This will help bring strong wind gusts into the region late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Gusts may top 40-50mph. Scattered power outages may occur where the strongest winds occur.

Wind Gust Forecast
Wind Gust Forecast(WDBJ7 Weather)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
HOW TO: Use the closings system on our website
First Alert Weather Day: Submit your photos or video

EARLY NEXT WEEK

The rain will taper off early Monday, but gusty winds will hang on through most of the day. Highs will be in the 40s, and we can’t rule out some upslope snow showers thanks to the cold air building in. Tuesday highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST:

Behind our early-week storm, we’re expecting high pressure to take over once again. Most of the east coast will stay dry through the workweek, so you don’t need to worry about weather delays.

Holiday Travel Forecast
Holiday Travel Forecast(WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation. This is due in part to our multi-day rain events we’ve been seeing. We expect even more improvements by next week thanks to the upcoming Sunday-Monday soaker.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season.
Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season.(WDBJ7)

Click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Student hospitalized after being hit by school bus in Roanoke
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Law enforcement presence in Bedford County
Suspect on the run following pursuit in Bedford County
Officer placed on administrative leave for unattended gun found in HVMS

Latest News

Rain moves in Sunday along with gusty wind.
Friday, December 16 - Weekend Outlook
Full Forecast: Friday Noon Update
First Alert Weather Days Active for Sunday & Monday
Full Forecast: Trending Dry Through Saturday; Soaking Rain Sunday