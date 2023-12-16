Forest Fire Department extinguishes shed fire that spread to nearby woods

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - The Forest Fire Department has extinguished a Saturday shed fire that had spread to the nearby woods.

Firefighters responded to reports of a building on fire at the 1100 block of Ickleton Place around 12:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the shed was engulfed in flames and spread to another shed.

The fire reached 100 feet into the woods and was threatening to spread to nearby houses, but was quickly contained.

Firefighters say crews were on scene for roughly two hours before the fire was extinguished.

The department thanks the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.

