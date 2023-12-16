Grayson County will vote on whether its illegal or not to send or receive abortion medication through the mail

GRAYSON CO., Va. (WDBJ) -One of our hometowns will be making a decision on whether its illegal or not to send or receive abortion medication through the mail.

The Grayson county board of supervisors are considering two alternative effective dates on this ordinance. The first making this effective immediately and the second making it effective only if Grayson County obtains a declaratory judgment from a court.

They listened to the public’s opinion on using the mail or express companies to mail or receive anything intended for producing an abortion, this includes medicine for abortion as well.

Many people went up to voice their opinion and some feel like this is a matter that shouldn’t be left in the hands of politicians.

“There’s nothing reasonable or righteous or honorable about banning abortion the goal of all abortion bans is to stop people from accessing essential healthcare. The decision about pregnancy should be between a patient and a rightful provider. We must honor the decisions of pregnant people and respect the expertise of medical providers. For we can never really know a pregnant persons circumstances,” explained one person at the meeting.

Other people who were in favor of the ordinance said religion was their reason and shared personal emotional stories.

The U.S. Supreme Court will be hearing an appeal from the Biden Administration on Danco Laboratories, the creators of Mifepristone, an abortion pill. Danco is asking to reverse a lower court’s decision to stop access of the pill through the mail. This would be the first abortion-related case since Roe vs Wade.

There will be new members on the Grayson board of Supervisors in January, they are the ones that will be expected to make the decision, we’ll keep everyone updated on air and online with the latest updates on this.

