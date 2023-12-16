“It’s the magic of Christmas.” Firefighters rescue “elf on the shelf”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A Christmas mishap has become a heartwarming tale. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue firefighters stepped in for Santa Claus after a fire ruined a precious tradition. That small act of kindness is bringing one family some much-needed holiday cheer.

Santa normally chooses the chimney for present deliveries, but sometimes the guy in red needs some help. Just a few days before Christmas, Roanoke County firefighters made a special dispatch for the Day family.

“So he called from the North Pole and told us that a new elf needed to be delivered,” explained Community Outreach Coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.

To truly understand this tale, we need to rewind a few days. On Wednesday, the air smelled like smoke at the Day’s House. But when firefighters arrived, they didn’t see a fire. Instead, they found Elfie - whose journey on a shelf too high and a light too near left him in need of rescuing.

“Liam’s first words were, ‘Elfie died.’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, he did,’” said Liam’s mother, Lindsay Young.

But Elfie didn’t die. The firefighters borrowed some of Santa’s magic and revived him.

“The firefighters were so kind as to help us relocate him. They took him with them so that they can try to provide him the care that he needed,” added Young.

“He was reassigned to the Fire Prevention Division of the North Pole. Santa has loaned him to us,” explained Clingenpeel. “Because this is a good message that Roanoke County Fire and Rescue needs to get out to everybody.”

The Day family was grateful to learn about Elfie’s new assignment. It was a great lesson for 7-year-old Liam and other families too.

“My message to other parents is to watch your elves because they are mischievous,” explained Young. “And we need to be on high alert at all times for any safety issues that might be there.”

“So we just need to keep things that can burn away from things that get hot,” added Clingenpeel. “That’s especially important during Christmas. Because we use all kinds of extra decorations, there’s wrapping paper, there’s all kinds of things that could get close to sources of heat, especially in the winter.”

But the story doesn’t end there. Saint Nick himself sent the Days a brand-new Elf named Watt to keep the Christmas magic alive. Roanoke County firefighters delivered the gift themselves.

When asked if she expected the present delivery, Young said, “Absolutely not. No, it was a complete surprise.”

Watt’s arrival was a complete surprise, a testament to the caring community spirit.

“It’s the magic of Christmas,” said Young. “It truly is the kindness of others and just restoring your faith in humankind and supporting one another when we’re down, lifting us up when we’re down.”

So, as the stars continue to twinkle and the scent of gingerbread lingers, the tale of the stranded elf became a story of joy and lessons learned.

