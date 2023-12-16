National Wreath Across America Day honored in Salem

Birthdays
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday, people across our Hometown remember the fallen, and honoring those who serve. It’s “National *Wreaths Across America Day”.

The community rallied together at a ceremony in Salem to begin placing wreaths for those fallen heroes.

A cool breeze filled East Hill Cementary as locals honored our fallen heroes.

Volunteers Cheryl Ponce and Chyrel Gregorieff have a long military family history.

“It kind of keeps everybody from my family that’s still living with me and has passed in my heart. When I lay a wreath on Veterans Cemetery graves,” said volunteer Ponce.

Ponce’s husband, father, and grandfather are all military veterans, and her son actively serves at Fort Rucker.

The National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution or D-A-R invited them to lay wreaths at the East Hill cemeteries.

156 wreaths were placed on the headstones of fallen service members at the ceremony.

As an Air Force veteran herself, Gregorieff said it means a lot to honor those who have protected their country.

“My history and past in the military, I hold very close to my heart, it was very good for me, taught me so much, and made me who I am today,” said Gergoreiff.

Salem joined more than 37 hundred other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Veterans, families, and U.S. Congressman Ben Cline attended the site.

Cline said it’s important that we honor and teach others about the lives and sacrifices of our nation’s service members.

“During this holiday season, people are remembering their loved ones. But they’re also remembering the values that these men and women fought for the ability to celebrate Christmas, those religious observances Hanukkah, that the right to celebrate these holidays is protected and defended by these men and women who are resting here,” said Cline.

