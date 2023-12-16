Natural Bridge Zoo status conference to be held in Roanoke Federal Court Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An emergency status conference on the Natural Bridge Zoo injunction will be held Monday at 1 p.m. in Roanoke Federal Court.

Natural Bridge Zoo Attorney Mario Williams issued a statement Saturday stating that the conference will be open to the public via a phone line or Zoom.

To listen to the case call (571) 353-2301 or to join the Zoom call use the access code 664017958.

Anyone joining the call is asked to mute their microphones.

ORIGINAL STORY: 95 animals were seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo, according to Mario Williams, attorney for the zoo’s owner.

Virginia State Police served a search warrant Wednesday, December 6th on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office to search the zoo in a case of alleged animal cruelty.

A search warrant obtained by WDBJ7 describes numerous animals found with various health ailments at the zoo, “filthy” habitats or lack of appropriate care or food/water. The warrant indicates deer were fighting each other as food was being given to them by visitors in a tubed system, and on one occasion, a dead goat was left for more than an hour, unnoticed by staff, and was bloated and stiff.

The warrant says based on the first-hand observations and investigations, investigators “believe there to be a direct and immediate threat to the health and safety of the animals” at the zoo.

The zoo’s 12-year-old Siberian tiger named Zeus was euthanized the night of Wednesday, December 6th. Officials haven’t said why the tiger was euthanized.

Officials concluded their search of the zoo Thursday, December 7th.

The warrant was specifically for business registration documents, records of donations (of animals) made or received, animal care records, veterinary records, animal feed records, certificates of veterinary inspections, transportation records, sales receipts, daily visitor logs, communications or documents about the care of and handling of any animals, contents of any vehicles that may be used to transport or house any animals, all alive, dead and unborn animals, and all digital storage devices including, but not limited to, cameras, computers, external hard drives, and cell phones.

It also has a list of animals, including dozens that were listed in the warrant as being dead already... everything from lemurs to various birds, pythons, turtles, a mini donkey, an alligator and more. Some solely listed body parts include the head of a giraffe, tails of a giraffe, legs of a giraffe and the legs of a zebra.

The warrant indicates a confidential informant (CI) started working at the zoo and described conversations with the zoo’s elephant keeper, who told the CI that the keepers needed to get respect from the animals, saying a bullhook (pole with metal hook and tip) had to be used on the animals.

The keeper said things like “always” jab the animals where “bone is close to flesh. Make it count,” and the “only reason you hit an elephant is for intimidation.” and “you gain respect through fear,” according to the warrant.

The CI said it was well documented that the elephant named Asha was living in substandard conditions, saying the animal was sleeping in her own urine, given cold baths because keepers didn’t want to “baby them too much,” and chained to a wall. The CI said because Asha was shackled, she couldn’t move freely out of her own waste. The CI further said as many as 191 guests rode on Asha’s back in a single day, and 357 people across one two-day span, and the zoo often allowed rider weight to exceed the 250-pound limit, with two adults on her back at a time.

