One person injured after four-car crash in Stewartsville
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STEWARTSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-car crash that occurred in Stewartsville Saturday.
The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of four cars involved in a rear-end crash on Ross Road near Route 24.
Firefighters say the road had poor visibility due to the sun being directly over the roadway.
One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.
Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
