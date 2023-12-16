Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

One person injured after four-car crash in Stewartsville

Stewartsville Crash
Stewartsville Crash(Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Dept)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWARTSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-car crash that occurred in Stewartsville Saturday.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of four cars involved in a rear-end crash on Ross Road near Route 24.

Firefighters say the road had poor visibility due to the sun being directly over the roadway.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Student hospitalized after being hit with school bus in Roanoke
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
24-year-old woman dies in Botetourt crash
Law enforcement presence in Bedford County
Man on the run following pursuit in Bedford County

Latest News

Fatal Botetourt Crash
24-year-old woman dies in Botetourt crash
Wythe Pedestrian Crash Update
Wythe Pedestrian Crash Update
Student Hit by Bus
Student Hit by Bus