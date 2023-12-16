One person injured after four-car crash in Stewartsville

STEWARTSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a four-car crash that occurred in Stewartsville Saturday.

The Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of four cars involved in a rear-end crash on Ross Road near Route 24.

Firefighters say the road had poor visibility due to the sun being directly over the roadway.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

Virginia State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

