Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS are on the scene of a structure fire.

The call came in just before 3:30 Saturday morning at 6th Street and Gilmer Avenue NW.

When crews arrived at the home, it was fully in flames.

Due to the large response, people are asked to avoid the area, as crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours.

