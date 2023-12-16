Birthdays
Roanoke Fire-EMS responds to house fire

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke house fire(WDBJ7)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters with Roanoke Fire-EMS are on the scene of a structure fire.

The call came in just before 3:30 Saturday morning at 6th Street and Gilmer Avenue NW.

When crews arrived at the home, it was fully in flames.

Due to the large response, people are asked to avoid the area, as crews are expected to remain on scene for several more hours.

