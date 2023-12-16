Supporters of skill games launch sign campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been driving around the Roanoke Valley in the last few days, you’ve probably passed dozens of signs supporting skill games.

Most of the machines were shut down during the last few weeks, as local governments started to enforce a statewide ban on the devices.

But supporters of skill games want the public and state lawmakers to know how many people are affected.

This week, they posted signs outside businesses that hosted the machines.

Rich Kelly is president of the Virginia Merchants and Amusement Coalition.

“The purpose is to kind of let the community know hey, the games support the community, because they support community restaurants and they support community convenience stores and small business owners,” Kelly told WDBJ7 in an interview Friday afternoon.

Businesses that distributed and hosted skill games hope to persuade lawmakers to pass legislation allowing their return in 2024.

