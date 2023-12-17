FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Moderate to heavy rain, localized flooding Sunday

Powerful storm to bring soaking rain, isolated storms Sunday

Gusty winds likely (30-50 mph)

Mountain snow likely Monday into Tuesday

SUNDAY & MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS

A storm that developed over northeastern Gulf of Mexico early Saturday will now head our way today, sending heavy to moderate rainfall to our hometowns.

First Alert Weather Day Sun & Mon (WDBJ7 Weather)

CURRENT ALERTS:

A Wind Advisory is active for the counties in BEIGE from 7 p.m. Sunday through 3 p.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could reach 50 mph, primarily on Monday. Downed trees could cause isolated power outages.

Wind Advisory (WDBJ7 Weather)

TIMING: Scattered showers will enter the region around sunrise Sunday moving from south to north. As the storm approaches, coverage and intensity of rain will increase through the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain is expected Sunday afternoon and lasting through Sunday night. Low-end rain chances linger before sunrise Monday. The wind will stick around through the day. Wind gusts will likely top 30-50 mph on Monday.

Here's a timeline for our First Alert Weather Days. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Sunday Hour-by-Hour (WDBJ7 Weather)

RAIN AMOUNTS: We’re expecting widespread amounts of around 1-2″. Locally higher amounts are possible east of the Blue Ridge, and lower amounts are likely toward the I-77 corridor. The I-95 corridor will have the most rain from this system.

Projected Rainfall (WDBJ7 Weather)

POSSIBLE FLOODING: Pockets of heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding along roadways and in urban areas. Most of our area is under a LOW risk of flooding (Green). The Southside is at a higher, SLIGHT risk (Yellow).

Flood Risk - Sunday (WDBJ7 Weather)

WIND IMPACTS: Strong wind gusts are likely Sunday evening through the day Monday. Wind gusts will likely top 30-50 mph. Scattered power outages may happen where the strongest winds occur.

Wind Gusts - Monday (WDBJ7 Weather)

The rain will taper off early Monday, but gusty winds will hang on through most of the day. Highs will be in the 40s, and upslope snow is likely across the mountains. Tuesday highs will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

Snow will primarily stick to the mountains Monday, but we can’t rule out some light accumulation in the New River Valley and west of the Blue Ridge. The Highlands could pick up 1-3 inches, and western Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could get 5-10″.

Projected Snowfall - Monday (WDBJ7 Weather)

HOLIDAY TRAVEL FORECAST - THIS WEEK

Behind our early-week storm, we’re expecting high pressure to take over once again. Most of the east coast will stay dry through the workweek, so you don’t need to worry about weather delays.

Holiday Travel Forecast (WDBJ7 Weather)

FIRST ALERT: WATCHING A CHANCE FOR RAIN CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

We’re watching the south for another possible storm next weekend. Right now, it looks like any rain we could get would be after Christmas Day. We’ll keep you updated throughout the week as we get new information.

Watching for rain around Christmas (WDBJ7 Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The latest drought monitor continues to show some improvements in our drought situation. This is due in part to our multi-day rain events we’ve been seeing. We expect even more improvements by next week thanks to the upcoming Sunday-Monday soaker.

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning.

WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK

Did you miss our Winter Weather Outlook? No worries! Here’s the link to see how much snow you could possibly see this season!

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Aftermath Of This Year’s Hurricane Season: This hurricane season in the Atlantic ranks fourth for the most named storms in a year since 1950. Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell along with Dr. Stephanie Zick, Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in tropical meteorology, dive into why we saw an uncharacteristically above average El Niño season.

Recapping the active 2023 Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

