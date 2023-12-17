Birthdays
Illuminights canceled for Sunday

ROCO Parks and Rec Illuminights
ROCO Parks and Rec Illuminights
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Illuminights activities, including the Walk of Lights Trail, have been canceled/closed Sunday, December 17, 2023, due to a wind advisory and heavy rain, according to Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Refunds have already been sent to customers with tickets for Sunday, December 17., according to a parks and rec spokesman, who says, “Please allow up to five business days for the refund to hit your card based on your financial institutions practices.”

For those looking to still enjoy the trail this year, there are available time slots for the remaining operating days at Illuminights through Saturday, December 30. To book a new registration, visit roanokecountyparks.com/545.

