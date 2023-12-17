Birthdays
Kidd's third double-double leads Virginia Tech past Vermont, 73-51

basketball generic
basketball generic(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Updated: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd scored 17 points and Virginia Tech limited Vermont to just 17 points in the first half as the Hokies cruised to a 73-51 victory.

The Catamounts were scoreless until Aaron Deloney’s jumper at the 13:36 mark, and by the time Nick Fiorillo got their second basket with 7:08 left, the Hokies held a 26-4 lead.

Fiorillo’s 3-pointer with 2:25 left put Vermont into double-digit scoring and cut its deficit to 30-12. Vermont was 7 of 27 (25.9%) from the field in the first half, including 2 of 12 from behind the arc.

