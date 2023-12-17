Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department arrested one person after a shots fired incident that happened at a roller skating rink. No injuries have been reported.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Piney Forest Road at Skatetown just before 9 p.m. on Saturday where it was reported the shooting suspect had fled. Officers arrested 23-year-old Christopher Greene shortly after they arrived on scene.

Greene is facing several charges, including felony discharging a firearm in an occupied building, misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm, felony second offense concealed weapon and misdemeanor discharging a firearm within city limits.

He is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

