WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - We are continuing coverage of the Natural Bridge Zoo investigation into alleged animal abuse.

Natural Bridge Zoo attorney Mario Williams issued a statement Saturday, stating a status conference Monday will be open to the public via a phone line or Zoom. To listen to the case, call (571) 353-2301 or to join the Zoom call use the access code 664017958. Anyone joining the call is asked to mute their microphones.

A judge will review the request for a seizure hearing and decide whether to push the hearing, set for December 20, back.

Virginia State Police served a search warrant December 6 on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office to search the zoo in a case of alleged animal cruelty.

New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case. The documents list multiple reasons a hearing in just 10 days will not allow him to prepare an appropriate defense.

More than 95 animals were seized with over 15 being of different species.

A declaration under penalty was filed by Williams and under the 8th statement reveals: “multiple experts are required to examine these animals.”

Williams claims he’s received over 2,000 documents from the Director of the Attorney General Animal Unit Michelle Welch. He requests that Welch’s attempts to control animals that were not seized in the alleged animal action plan be declared unconstitutional.

Numerous action plan documents written by veterinarians working for the Attorney General’s office claim “Some of the individual animals are not receiving adequate care” and “actions must be taken to bring their conditions to an acceptable level.”

Multiple animals recorded needed a “parasite check” and “enrichments”. Accusations also allege overcrowding in spaces, the need for more shelters, and unsanitary environments.

These documents review animals still on the zoo’s property at the time of the search. The status of the animals that were seized has not been released.

