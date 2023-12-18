AWARE Foundation, police on lookout for Roanoke runaway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police and the AWARE Foundation are asking the public to be on the lookout for a runaway.

16-year-old juvenile. Jayshaun Smith was last reported seen in Roanoke November 24, 2023. The AWARE Foundation says according to his family, he may be in the company of a Black woman, with photos of the two shared on social media. His family believes he could be in Virginia, North Carolina or Atlanta, Georgia.

The teen has tattoos that say “NO RISK”, “100″ and “DREAM CHASER” on his right arm.

Police say they have no reason to believe he is in any danger, but they would like to get him back home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-2212.

