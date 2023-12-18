Birthdays
Breakfast with Santa Claus raises more than $11,000 for Roanoke students in need

The fundraiser helped bring in $11,000 for students
The fundraiser helped bring in $11,000 for students
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) had breakfast with Santa Claus this weekend to raise money for a good cause.

RCPS raised more than $11,000 to help students impacted by housing insecurities. Everyone who attended was greeted by a tasty hot breakfast.

They had the opportunity to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus, Buddy the Elf and Mrs. Buddy.

There was also a special performance from the cast of Frozen Jr. and Southwest Virginia Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’.

