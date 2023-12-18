Birthdays
Chris Cole, Peyton Lewis celebrate National Signing Day at Salem

Duo of top-five recruits to sign with rival SEC programs in Georgia and Tennessee
Chris Cole (left) and Peyton Lewis celebrate their commitments to Georgia and Tennessee, respectively.
Chris Cole (left) and Peyton Lewis celebrate their commitments to Georgia and Tennessee, respectively.(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The sensational Spartans duo of Chris Cole and Peyton Lewis held their commitment ceremonies at Salem High School on Monday before the official Signing Day this Wednesday.

Cole, a 6-foot-3-inch linebacker, is the number-one-rated recruit in Virginia by 247Sports and is headed to Georgia.

Lewis, the number-five-rated recruit in the state, will play running back at Tennessee.

The future SEC rivals will both enroll early next month.

A host of other Spartan signees were also honored during the ceremony, including Makenzie Board, Andrew Crumpacker, Taylor Davis, Caleb Furmage, Kaidan Garst, Emma LaFountain and Bailey Stratton.

