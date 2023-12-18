Chris Cole, Peyton Lewis celebrate National Signing Day at Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The sensational Spartans duo of Chris Cole and Peyton Lewis held their commitment ceremonies at Salem High School on Monday before the official Signing Day this Wednesday.

Cole, a 6-foot-3-inch linebacker, is the number-one-rated recruit in Virginia by 247Sports and is headed to Georgia.

Lewis, the number-five-rated recruit in the state, will play running back at Tennessee.

The future SEC rivals will both enroll early next month.

A host of other Spartan signees were also honored during the ceremony, including Makenzie Board, Andrew Crumpacker, Taylor Davis, Caleb Furmage, Kaidan Garst, Emma LaFountain and Bailey Stratton.

