City of Salem announces 2024 skill games enforcement

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Salem will begin Skill Games enforcement in 2024, according to a spokesperson.

The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction on the ban in October.

The possible penalties for violating the Skill Games laws can be found below:

Civil Penalties

Any person operating a Skill Game device or devices may be subject to a civil proceeding seeking:

a civil penalty in the amount of $25,000 per gambling device,

an immediate injunction prohibiting operation of the gambling devices,

seizure of the gambling devices, and

costs associated with investigating and bringing the lawsuit, including attorney fees.

Criminal Penalties

Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-331 for illegally possessing gambling devices and operating the devices for the advancement of unlawful gambling activity.

The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which may result in confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.

Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-328 for being an operator of an illegal gambling enterprise, activity or operation.

The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 6 felony, which may result in a term of imprisonment for up to five years, or confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.

Playing these “Skill Games” could result in criminal charges of illegal gambling under Virginia Code §18.2-326.

The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which may result in a fine up to $500.

