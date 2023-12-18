City of Salem announces 2024 skill games enforcement
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Salem will begin Skill Games enforcement in 2024, according to a spokesperson.
The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction on the ban in October.
The possible penalties for violating the Skill Games laws can be found below:
Civil Penalties
- Any person operating a Skill Game device or devices may be subject to a civil proceeding seeking:
- a civil penalty in the amount of $25,000 per gambling device,
- an immediate injunction prohibiting operation of the gambling devices,
- seizure of the gambling devices, and
- costs associated with investigating and bringing the lawsuit, including attorney fees.
Criminal Penalties
Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-331 for illegally possessing gambling devices and operating the devices for the advancement of unlawful gambling activity.
- The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which may result in confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.
- Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-328 for being an operator of an illegal gambling enterprise, activity or operation.
- The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 6 felony, which may result in a term of imprisonment for up to five years, or confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.
- Playing these “Skill Games” could result in criminal charges of illegal gambling under Virginia Code §18.2-326.
- The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which may result in a fine up to $500.
