City of Salem announces 2024 skill games enforcement

(WWBT)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Salem will begin Skill Games enforcement in 2024, according to a spokesperson.

The Virginia Supreme Court lifted an injunction on the ban in October.

The possible penalties for violating the Skill Games laws can be found below:

Civil Penalties

  • Any person operating a Skill Game device or devices may be subject to a civil proceeding seeking:
  • a civil penalty in the amount of $25,000 per gambling device,
  • an immediate injunction prohibiting operation of the gambling devices,
  • seizure of the gambling devices, and
  • costs associated with investigating and bringing the lawsuit, including attorney fees.

Criminal Penalties

Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-331 for illegally possessing gambling devices and operating the devices for the advancement of unlawful gambling activity.

  • The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which may result in confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.
  • Criminal charges under Virginia Code §18.2-328 for being an operator of an illegal gambling enterprise, activity or operation.
  • The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 6 felony, which may result in a term of imprisonment for up to five years, or confinement in jail for up to twelve months or a fine up to $2,500, or both.
  • Playing these “Skill Games” could result in criminal charges of illegal gambling under Virginia Code §18.2-326.
  • The punishment for violating this statute is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which may result in a fine up to $500.

