Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.
By Zoe Jones and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Dozens of people are stranded on broken ice on a lake in North Dakota.

Officials said 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, North Dakota.

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.

“Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable, resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats,” said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County public information officer.

Muller said this is unfortunately a “common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closed
Roanoke shoe store closed temporarily after driver hits front of store
Greene is the suspect in a Saturday evening shots fired incident
Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
First Alert Weather Day WDBJ
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong, gusty winds and a chance of snow Monday
New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case.
WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

FILE - United States Steel's Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock, Pa. is shown on Feb. 26, 2019....
Storied US Steel to be acquired for more than $14 billion by Japan’s Nippon Steel
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza
FILE - Migrants form lines outside the border fence waiting for transportation to a U.S....
How the White House got involved in the border talks on Capitol Hill -- with Ukraine aid at stake
FILE - A Southwest Airlines jet arrives at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix on Dec....
Southwest Airlines reaches $140 million settlement for December 2022 flight-canceling meltdown