Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Duck hunter drowns after kayak capsized on lake

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning. (Source: WAFF)
By Kate Norum, D'Quan Lee and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Authorities recovered the body of a duck hunter who drowned in Lake Guntersville in Alabama early Monday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 22-year-old Brooks Hardie of Bremen, Georgia, never resurfaced after his kayak capsized while duck hunting around 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Hardie was a former college baseball player and a 2021 graduate of Bremen High School.

Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early...
Brooks Hardie went missing Saturday while duck hunting. Authorities recovered his body early Monday morning.(Bremen City Schools)

Several departments and agencies assisted in the search and recovery of Hardie.

According to Eddie Tigue with the Scottsboro Jackson Rescue Squad, grass on the lake is the “most difficult part” of searching, rescuing and recovering on the lake.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fleet Feet store in Roanoke sustained damage after a driver hit the front wall.
Roanoke shoe store hopes to reopen Thursday after driver hits front of store
Death Investigation in Wythe County
Body found along highway identified
Greene is the suspect in a Saturday evening shots fired incident
Man in custody after shots fired at Danville roller skating rink
First Alert Weather Day WDBJ
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong winds and a chance of snow Monday
New court documents reveal why the zoo’s attorney wants to prepare more for the case.
WDBJ7 breaks down new documents involving Natural Bridge Zoo

Latest News

Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke set to take plea agreement in child abuse case
Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop has collected countless donations from red kettles in...
Anonymous donor drops wedding rings into Salvation Army red kettle to share the love
Jayshaun Smith, runaway from Roanoke
AWARE Foundation, police on lookout for Roanoke runaway
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US defense secretary, Israeli leaders discuss more targeted approach in Gaza