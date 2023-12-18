Gas prices in Roanoke down 11.4 in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 11.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.88 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 23.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 9.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.99 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $2.67 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29 per gallon, a difference of 62 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.29 per gallon while the highest was $4.29 per gallon, a difference of $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.03 per gallon today. The national average is down 26.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

December 18, 2022: $3.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.09 per gallon)

December 18, 2021: $3.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.31 per gallon)

December 18, 2020: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22 per gallon)

December 18, 2019: $2.34 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.56 per gallon)

December 18, 2018: $2.12 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.37 per gallon)

December 18, 2017: $2.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.41 per gallon)

December 18, 2016: $2.11 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

December 18, 2015: $1.85 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.00 per gallon)

December 18, 2014: $2.31 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.46 per gallon)

December 18, 2013: $3.00 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.20 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $2.89 per gallon, down 5.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.94 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $2.88 per gallon, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.96 per gallon.

Virginia- $2.95 per gallon, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.02 per gallon.

“As the nation’s average price of gasoline has fallen for the 13th straight week, we’re on the cusp of potentially seeing a $2.99 per gallon average for the first time in years, most welcome just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the declines may soon come to an end as the price of oil has rebounded from recent lows, we could see a gentler 2024 at the pump for motorists. Gasoline could see its average fall below $3 this week while the price of diesel has just fallen below $4 for the first time since July, also very welcome news for the economy as nearly all goods are impacted by the price of diesel. All in all, the news continues to be good in terms of fuel prices as we enter into the closing innings of 2023. GasBuddy will be releasing full details on the year ahead in the coming weeks, giving motorists valuable insight on what to expect in 2024.”

