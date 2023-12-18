Birthdays
“It’s a Christmas miracle.” Roanoke Salvation Army thanks community for hundreds of donations for unreturned Angels

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salvation Army of Roanoke is thanking the community after hundreds of toy donations were taken in for children in need.

The Salvation Army asked for children’s toys and clothes after 215 angels from their Angel Tree program were not returned. The organization does not know why so many angels were not returned, but they hope it was not malicious or intentional.

After organizers sent out the call for donations on Facebook and across multiple news outlets, including WDBJ7, community members gave hundreds of donations within just a few hours.

The Angel Tree program’s coordinator says she was overwhelmed with emotions from donations flooding in over the weekend.

”I cannot say thank you enough to the community, and to see everybody rally together was a really beautiful thing,” Major Cristina Trantham said. “We even had a husband and wife who did a three-hour round trip to bring toys to us when they saw the story on Saturday.”

The Salvation Army has plenty of toy donations for all the unreturned Angels.

In case you still want to help, they’re asking for donations for the Red Kettle Campaign that ends Saturday. That campaign helps support all the Salvation Army’s programs throughout the year.

